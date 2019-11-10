Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, evening snow Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cloudy Sunday with possible snow at night. Highs in the low 40s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Sunday: Cloudy with snow late. High: 43, Low: 28

Monday: Mostly sunny, record cold, lake effect snow. High: 31, Low: 12

Tuesday: Sunny, very cold. High: 24, Low: 8

Wednesday: Cloudy with snow late. High: 29, Low: 24

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with light snow. High: 38, Low: 20

Friday: Mostly sunny, a little warmer. High: 42, Low: 24

Saturday: Colder. High: 34, Low: 26



