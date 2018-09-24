WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, foggy and some patchy rain

The latest seven day forecast from our ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Cloudy and foggy with patchy rain Monday night, lows in the mid-60s.

Tuesday: Cloudy and warm with scattered storms. High: 80, Low: 52

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, cooler and less humid. High: 65, Low: 48

Thursday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High: 68, Low: 49

Friday: Mostly sunny and cool. High: 65, Low: 50

Saturday: Cloudy with showers. High: 63, Low: 56

Sunday: Cloudy with isolated showers. High: 65, Low: 55

Monday: Cloudy with scattered storms. High: 72, Low: 60

