Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, foggy morning Tuesday, then turning sunny

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy with more patchy dense fog Monday night. Lows in the low- to mid-60s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with fog, cooler by the lake. High: 79, Low: 62

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 82, Low: 65

Thursday: Hot with stray storms. High: 85, Low: 67

Friday: Mostly sunny and hot. High: 86, Low: 68

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a few storms. High: 82, Low: 64

Sunday: Cloudy and rainy at times. High: 76, Low: 59

Monday: Mostly sunny and drying out. High: 78, Low: 57



