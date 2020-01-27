Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, freezing drizzle overnight

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cloudy overnight with patchy freezing drizzle and flurries possible. Lows in the low 30s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Monday: Cloudy. High: 35, Low: 28

Tuesday: Cloudy. High: 34, Low: 27

Wednesday: Cloudy, flurries. High: 34, Low: 27

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. High: 35, Low: 25

Friday: Chance of snow. High: 36, Low: 26

Saturday: Wintry mix possible. High: 39, Low: 30

Sunday: Warmer. High: 42, Low: 32



