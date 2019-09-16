Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, humid Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cloudy and humid on Monday. Highs in the mid 70s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Monday: Cloudy, humid. High: 75, Low: 64

Tuesday: Nice. High: 78, Low: 62

Wednesday: Warm, dry. High: 82, Low: 64

Thursday: Few storms. High: 85, Low: 65

Friday: Warm, isolated storms. High: 86, Low: 69

Saturday: Few showers, storms. High: 80, Low: 64

Sunday: Showers early. High: 76, Low: 57



