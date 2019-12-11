Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy increase, temperatures rise Wednesday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Increasingly cloudy but temperatures rise Wednesday night. Lows in the 20s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, warmer, breezy: 43, Low: 30

Friday: Overcast, with drizzle and flurries. High: 39, Low: 33

Saturday: Cloudy with light rain to snow. High: 36, Low: 17

Sunday: Partly cloudy and cold. High: 26, Low: 19

Monday: Cloudy, chance of snow. High: 32, Low: 21

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and cold. High: 29, Low: 12

Wednesday: Sunny, quiet. High: 34, Low: 20



