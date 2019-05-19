Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, isolated showers Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cloudy and isolated showers Sunday morning. Strong and windy storms possible in the afternoon. Highs in the 70s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Sunday: Windy, with strong to severe storms possible. High: 73, Low: 45

Monday: Cool, dry and quiet. High: 57, Low: 47

Tuesday: Cool. High: 60, Low: 51

Wednesday: Morning storms. High: 76, Low: 64

Thursday: Warm with brief storms. High: 83, Low: 65

Friday: Warm and summer-like. High: 82, Low: 62

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High: 71, Low: 53


