Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, light rain ends overnight

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cloudy with light rain ending overnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Monday: Overcast, chilly. High: 40, Low: 29

Tuesday: Light wintry mix early. High: 43, Low: 32

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, closer to normal. High: 51, Low: 46

Thursday: Rain mainly in the morning. High: 53, Low: 27

Friday: Sunny, chilly. High: 37, Low: 24

Saturday: Rain, potential snow showers. High: 36, Low: 27

Sunday: Not as chilly. High: 43, Low: 29



Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
