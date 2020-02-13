Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, light rain Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cloudy and light rain Monday. Highs in the mid 40s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
EMBED More News Videos

Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather Team.



Monday: Cloudy, late rain south. High: 46, Low: 35

Tuesday: Cloudy. Cooler lakeside. High: 50, Low: 37

Wednesday: Showers late. High: 45, Low: 39

Thursday: Warm with showers likely. High: 53, Low: 36

Friday: Windy, wintry mix likely. High: 41, Low: 28

Saturday: Sunny, colder. High: 36, Low: 26

Sunday: Some clouds and chilly. High: 41, Low: 31



Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
All Illinois restaurants, bars to close to limit COVID-19 spread
COVID-19: No large gatherings next 8 weeks, CDC recommends
What to know about Illinois' 93 COVID-19 cases
Free meals available at all CPS schools during COVID-19 closures
Federal Reserve slashes interest rates to near zero
Biden says he'll pick a female VP; Sanders 'in all likelihood' would too
Debate fact check: Examining claims from Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders
Show More
Coronavirus: 1st dose to be delivered in clinical trial of vaccine
Chicago woman on lockdown in Venice
Does temperature matter when it comes to washing your hands?
COVID-19 will not delay Ill. election
Sen. Klobuchar endorses Foxx
More TOP STORIES News