Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, light snow mix Saturday morning

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cloudy with a light snow mix Saturday morning. Highs in the mid 30s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
EMBED More News Videos

Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the AccuWeather Team.



Saturday: Chance of snow and some wintry mix. High: 36, Low: 29

Sunday: Some clouds and chilly. High: 39, Low: 27

Monday: Dry and warmer. High: 47, Low: 37

Tuesday: Cloudy. Cooler lakeside. High: 53, Low: 32

Wednesday: Showers late. High: 47, Low: 36

Thursday: Warm with showers likely. High: 52, Low: 35

Friday: Rain likely. High: 62, Low: 40



Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago St. Patrick's Day: Restaurants, bars take extra precautions amid COVID-19 concerns
All Illinois schools to close as COVID-19 cases reach 46
Trump declares emergency, world steps up fight against virus
House passes coronavirus relief bill after Trump announces his support
Woman denied coronavirus test raises questions about COVID-19 screening
Coronavirus school closings, event cancellations amid COVID-19 outbreak
Animal shelter seeks emergency foster homes for pets amid COVID-19 pandemic
Show More
Man wearing ski mask stabs 2 on CTA Red Line train in Uptown
Chicago Park District cleaning facilities to accommodate students during school closures
Child tests positive for coronavirus after meeting Jazz player
What to know about 46 COVID-19 cases in Illinois
Coronavirus pandemic sends 2020 presidential campaign into virtual phase
More TOP STORIES News