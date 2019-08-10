Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, mild overnight

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cloudy, mild overnight. Lows in the mid-60s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Saturday: Sunny and nice with an evening lake breeze. High: 83, Low: 69

Sunday: Partly cloudy, humid with isolated storms. High: 86, Low: 70

Monday: Mostly cloudy, with storms in the evening. High: 84, Low: 68

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with morning showers. High: 80, Low: 64

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, very nice. High: 81, Low: 63

Thursday: Mostly sunny, pleasant. High: 82, Low: 64

Friday: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 86, Low: 68



Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Jeffrey Epstein dies by suicide in Manhattan jail, officials say
Investigation into Hulk Hogan's ride in CPD squad car
Man tries to abduct boy from vehicle in Naperville
Six hospitalized in Illinois with vaping-related breathing problems
2 critically injured in Logan Square apartment fire
Possible salmonella outbreak at Southwest Side grocery, officials say
Alleged victims, politicians react to Jeffrey Epstein's suicide
Show More
Woman sexually assaulted at knifepoint in Gresham
4 wounded in Marquette Park drive-by
Universal cancels controversial movie 'The Hunt' in wake of shootings
Lottery open for free South Side home rehabbed by HGTV's Downing Brothers
Family sues Glenview nursing home over video of aides taunting woman with dementia
More TOP STORIES News