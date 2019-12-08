Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, mild Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Clouds thicken with milder temperatures on Sunday. Highs in the upper 40s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Sunday: Cloudy, milder. High: 45, Low: 41

Monday: Light rain. High: 47, Low: 22

Tuesday: Cold, clearing. High: 24, Low: 13

Wednesday: Sunny and dry. High: 23, Low: 18

Thursday: Not as cold: 35, Low: 30

Friday: Thin overcast. High: 44, Low: 26

Saturday: Light rain. High: 42, Low: 32



Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Retired pastor told police he was 'blacked out' at time of deadly Orland Park hit-and-run, prosecutors say
Man charged with sexually assaulting woman at knifepoint in West Town apartment
8 displaced after fire engulfs South Side home
Inmate escapes from Grundy County Jail
Residents sleep outside at DePaul to bring attention to homelessness
U of Illinois drops criminal past question from admissions applications
Man charged in fatal hit-and-run on Bishop Ford
Show More
Pensacola base shooter watched shooting videos before attack
Horseback riders make pilgrimage to Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe
Officer seen drinking with Eddie Johnson under investigation for possible evidence tampering
Slain UPS driver's family questions police response to chase
Mother of missing NJ girl: Family friend her 1st suspect
More TOP STORIES News