Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, mild Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Clouds thicken with milder temperatures on Sunday. Highs in the upper 40s.
Sunday: Cloudy, milder. High: 45, Low: 41
Monday: Light rain. High: 47, Low: 22
Tuesday: Cold, clearing. High: 24, Low: 13
Wednesday: Sunny and dry. High: 23, Low: 18
Thursday: Not as cold: 35, Low: 30
Friday: Thin overcast. High: 44, Low: 26
Saturday: Light rain. High: 42, Low: 32
