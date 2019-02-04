WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, mild with periods of rain Monday

Quick weather update from the ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Cloudy and very mild with periods of rain Monday. Highs in low 50s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Monday: Cloudy and mild with light rain. High: 52, Low: 22

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with ice at night. High: 30, Low: 27

Wednesday: Cloudy with light rain early. High: 35, Low: 30

Thursday: Cloudy with freezing rain changing to rain and then to snow. High: 36, Low: 16
Friday: Mostly sunny and much colder High: 18, Low: 4

Saturday: Cold and sunny. High: 24, Low: 18

Sunday: Cloudy with light snow likely. High: 27, Low:19

