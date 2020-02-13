Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy Monday, afternoon showers

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cloudy Monday with showers expected after 2 p.m. Highs in the mid 60s.
Monday: Warm, showers late. High: 65, Low: 47
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, showers and storms. High: 71, Low: 51
Wednesday: Cooler, rain lingers. High: 57, Low: 42
Thursday: Rain ends, clearing. High: 62, Low: 39
Friday: Sunny and nice. High: 68, Low: 46
Saturday: Sunny, warm. High: 74, Low: 53
Sunday: Sunny, pleasant. High: 69, Low: 46
