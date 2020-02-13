Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy Monday, afternoon showers

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cloudy Monday with showers expected after 2 p.m. Highs in the mid 60s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Monday: Warm, showers late. High: 65, Low: 47

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, showers and storms. High: 71, Low: 51

Wednesday: Cooler, rain lingers. High: 57, Low: 42

Thursday: Rain ends, clearing. High: 62, Low: 39

Friday: Sunny and nice. High: 68, Low: 46

Saturday: Sunny, warm. High: 74, Low: 53

Sunday: Sunny, pleasant. High: 69, Low: 46



