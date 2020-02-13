Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy Monday, evening rain expected

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5962496" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather Team.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Clouds thicken with evening rain expected Monday. Highs in the low 40s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Cloudy and cold, rain late. High: 41, Low: 35: Winter Storm Watch: Rain, snow possible. High: 37, Low: 31: Windy with snow showers early. High: 34, Low: 13: Cold, flurries. High: 26, Low: 10: Sunny but very cold. High: 28, Low: 19: Not as cold. High: 28, Low: 19: Mostly sunny, slightly milder. High: 35, Low: 30