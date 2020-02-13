Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy Monday, evening rain expected

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Clouds thicken with evening rain expected Monday. Highs in the low 40s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

EMBED More News Videos

Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather Team.



Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Monday: Cloudy and cold, rain late. High: 41, Low: 35

Tuesday: Winter Storm Watch: Rain, snow possible. High: 37, Low: 31

Wednesday: Windy with snow showers early. High: 34, Low: 13

Thursday: Cold, flurries. High: 26, Low: 10

Friday: Sunny but very cold. High: 28, Low: 19

Saturday: Not as cold. High: 28, Low: 19

Sunday: Mostly sunny, slightly milder. High: 35, Low: 30



Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Winter Storm Watch issued; up to 8 inches of snow possible
Woman fatally shot in South Shore may have been targeted: CPD
Chicago's new labor office seeks to expose hidden patterns of workplace abuse
Kim Foxx's opponents bring Jussie Smollett case to center of debate
Man charged in West Side barbershop shooting that wounded 5
Woman gets stuck in Jackson Park lagoon after trying to save dog
3 shot, 1 fatally, in East Garfield Park alley: CPD
Show More
Plans to transform Woodlawn use Obama Center as catalyst
Daley Plaza, adjacent streets to be closed for filming Sunday, overnight Monday
Man, woman shot while driving on Dan Ryan on South Side: ISP
How to avoid pesky robocalls
2 teens charged in Sauganash carjacking: police
More TOP STORIES News