Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy Monday with potential for severe storms in evening

Quick weather update from the ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Severe weather possible Monday evening. Temps in low 70s.

Monday: Partly cloudy, with storms in the evening. High: 74, Low: 60

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain. High: 70, Low: 62

Wednesday: mostly sunny, warm and breezy. High: 83, Low: 70

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. High: 76, Low: 55

Friday: Cloudy to mostly cloudy with scattered storms. High: 78, Low: 68

Saturday: Storms at night. High: 82, Low: 66

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. High: 68, Low: 63


