Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy morning clears for afternoon sunshine Thursday

Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A morning sprinkle to start Thursday before clearing for afternoon sunshine. Highs in the mid-70s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Thursday: Morning sprinkles then becoming sunny. High: 74, Low: 62

Friday: Partly sunny and warmer with isolated storms . High: 83, Low: 70

Saturday: Scattered storms and humid. High: 84, Low: 72

Sunday: Partly sunny with isolated storms. High: 85, Low: 72
Labor Day: Partly sunny with isolated storms. High: 87, Low: 73

Tuesday: Partly sunny. High: 88, Low: 74

Wednesday: Partly sunny with isolated storms. High: 86, Low: 70

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts.
