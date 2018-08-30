Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy morning clears for afternoon sunshine Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) --A morning sprinkle to start Thursday before clearing for afternoon sunshine. Highs in the mid-70s.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.
Thursday: Morning sprinkles then becoming sunny. High: 74, Low: 62
Friday: Partly sunny and warmer with isolated storms . High: 83, Low: 70
Saturday: Scattered storms and humid. High: 84, Low: 72
Sunday: Partly sunny with isolated storms. High: 85, Low: 72
Labor Day: Partly sunny with isolated storms. High: 87, Low: 73
Tuesday: Partly sunny. High: 88, Low: 74
Wednesday: Partly sunny with isolated storms. High: 86, Low: 70
Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone
Get the free AccuWeather app for Android
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.