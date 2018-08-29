WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy morning clears into a beautiful, cool Thursday

The latest seven day forecast from our ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A morning sprinkle to start Thursday but clearing into a beautiful day. Highs in the mid-70s.

Thursday: Morning sprinkles then clearing. High: 74, Low: 62

Friday: Isolated storms. High: 82, Low: 70

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered storms. High: 87, Low: 73

Sunday: Partly sunny with isolated storms. High: 88, Low: 74
Labor Day: Mostly sunny and nice. High: 83, Low: 67

Tuesday: Dry but humid. High: 89, Low: 73

Wednesday: Scattered Storms. High: 84, Low: 69

