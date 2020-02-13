Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy morning, then clearing Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cloudy in the morning then gradually clearing Tuesday. Highs in the 40s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
EMBED More News Videos

The latest seven day forecast from our ABC7 Weather team.



Tuesday: Cloudy and cooler by the lake. High: 45, Low: 34

Wednesday: Chance of rain and wintry mix in morning. High: 52, Low: 42

Thursday: Warm with showers likely. High: 62, Low: 34

Friday: Windy with plenty of sun. High: 44, Low: 39

Saturday: Cool, lake breeze. High: 39, Low: 33

Sunday: Some clouds, colder by lake. High: 42, Low: 31

Monday: Sunny and warmer. High: 54, Low: 42



Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4 new cases of COVID-19 announced in Chicago, bringing Ill. total to 11
Chicago hotel, restaurant industries hit hard by COVID-19 cancellations
How to change your travel plans amid COVID-19 concerns
Man killed at Barrington Hills Airbnb ID'd
Coronavirus in Chicago: Here's what to know
Family violates COVID-19 quarantine by visiting school dance, officials say
$25K reward offered for information in armed robbery of postal worker
Show More
Fugitive arrested after 29 years on the run
COVID-19 concerns may be impacting early voting
1st grade teacher tries to buy an 'eight ball' of meth while at school, authorities say
Doctors report spike in anxiety due to COVID-19 but urge calm, perspective
Monday super moon will be one of 2020's closest, biggest
More TOP STORIES News