Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, mostly dry Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cloudy, mostly dry Sunday. Highs in the 80s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Sunday: Partly sunny, morning showers. High: 86, Low: 67

Monday: Partly sunny, showers and storms. High: 87, Low: 64

Tuesday: Sunny, mainly dry. High: 80, Low: 59

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, pop up storms. High: 78, Low: 60

Thursday: Sunny, pleasant. High: 82, Low: 62

Friday: Scattered storms. High: 86, Low: 71

Saturday: Brief storms. High: 82, Low: 66



