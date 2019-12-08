Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, not as cold overnight

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Variably cloudy and not as cold overnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Sunday: Cloudy, milder. High: 45, Low: 41

Monday: Light rain. High: 47, Low: 22

Tuesday: Cold, clearing. High: 24, Low: 13

Wednesday: Sunny and dry. High: 23, Low: 18

Thursday: Not as cold: 35, Low: 30

Friday: Thin overcast. High: 44, Low: 26

Saturday: Light rain. High: 42, Low: 32



