Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, not as cold overnight

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Variably cloudy and not as cold overnight. Lows in the mid 30s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Cloudy, milder. High: 45, Low: 41: Light rain. High: 47, Low: 22: Cold, clearing. High: 24, Low: 13: Sunny and dry. High: 23, Low: 18: Not as cold: 35, Low: 30: Thin overcast. High: 44, Low: 26: Light rain. High: 42, Low: 32