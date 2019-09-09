Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, patchy drizzle overnight

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cloudy, with patchy drizzle overnight. Lows in the high 50s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Monday: Warmer. High: 77, Low: 69

Tuesday: Warm with brief storms. High: 87, Low: 68

Wednesday: Stray storms. High: 88, Low: 70

Thursday: Hot. High: 90, Low: 72

Friday: Mostly cloudy, showers early. High: 79, Low: 57

Saturday: Partly sunny, low humidity. High: 76, Low: 54

Sunday: Slightly warmer. High: 82, Low: 63



Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman killed in domestic-related shooting in Dolton, mayor says
Missing McHenry County teen found dead, police say
Kanye West's 'Sunday Service' comes to Chicago, Chance the Rapper performs
Man shot near Schaumburg shopping center
Security guard shot at party in Little Village
Trial to begin in 9-year-old's killing that shocked Chicago
24-year-old Texas father on life support after vaping
Show More
Disability rights activist Marca Bristo dead at 66
Ex-SC Gov. Mark Sanford to challenge Trump in primary
6 babies born during Hurricane Dorian
Chicago non-profit founder apologizes for dreadlock cutting
Bacardi donating $1M to Hurricane Dorian relief in the Bahamas
More TOP STORIES News