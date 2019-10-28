Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, possible afternoon showers Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cloudy, possible afternoon showers Monday. Highs in the lower 50s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Tuesday: Chilly, early rain. High: 45, Low: 35

Wednesday: Cloudy with showers mainly south. High: 46, Low: 41

Thursday: Cold and rainy Halloween. High: 46, Low: 33

Friday: Cold and clearing. High: 42, Low: 29

Saturday: Still chilly. High: 47, Low: 38

Sunday: Mostly sunny, cold. High: 45, Low: 38

Monday: Scattered showers. High: 51, Low: 36



Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
