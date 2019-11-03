Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, possible afternoon showers Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chilly with a few sprinkles on Sunday. Highs in the low 50s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Mostly cloudy and with light rain. High: 50, Low: 40: Mostly cloudy with light rain early. High: 49, Low: 32: Cooler, dry. High: 40, Low: 33: Mostly cloudy, brief showers. High: 48, Low: 32: Cold, snow showers possible. High: 37, Low: 25: Sunny but cold and windy: 36, Low: 26: More clouds. High: 43, Low: 31