Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, possible wintry mix late Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cloudy with a potential wintry mix late Sunday. Highs in the low 40s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Sunday: Cloudy with light rain/snow late. High: 41, Low: 32

Monday: Cloudy, chilly. High: 38, Low: 30

Tuesday: Few sprinkles. High: 42, Low: 29

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, closer to normal. High: 51, Low: 44

Thursday: Wet wintry mix at night. High: 53, Low: 29

Friday: Sunny, chilly. High: 37, Low: 31

Saturday: Light rain. High: 43, Low: 26



Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
