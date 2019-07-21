Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, rain possible

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cloudy with showers possible Sunday night. Temperatures in the 60s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Monday: Lower humidity. High: 79, Low: 59

Tuesday: Light lake breeze. High: 82, Low: 62

Wednesday: Isolated storm. High: 87, Low: 65

Thursday: Slightly warmer. High: 87, Low: 65

Friday: Very warm. High: 88, Low: 67

Saturday: Warm, more humid. High: 89, Low: 69

Sunday Hot, isolated storms. High: 91, Low: 71


