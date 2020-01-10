Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, rainy Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cloudy and rainy Friday with mild temperatures. Highs in the mid-40s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Friday: Cloudy and rainy. High: 45, Low: 32

Saturday: AccuWeather Alert Day: Rain, snow, ice. High: 34, Low: 19

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, snow ends early. High: 27, Low: 22

Monday: Partly cloudy, quiet. High: 36, Low: 28

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, warmer. High: 42, Low: 22

Wednesday: Overcast with rain turning to snow late. High: 44, Low: 25

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, cold, windy. High: 26, Low: 16



