Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, rainy Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cloudy and rainy Friday with mild temperatures. Highs in the mid-40s.
Friday: Cloudy and rainy. High: 45, Low: 32
Saturday: AccuWeather Alert Day: Rain, snow, ice. High: 34, Low: 19
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, snow ends early. High: 27, Low: 22
Monday: Partly cloudy, quiet. High: 36, Low: 28
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, warmer. High: 42, Low: 22
Wednesday: Overcast with rain turning to snow late. High: 44, Low: 25
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, cold, windy. High: 26, Low: 16
