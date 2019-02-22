WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, rainy Saturday

The latest seven day forecast from our ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Cloudy Saturday with periods of rain, heavier in the evening. Highs in the mid-40s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Saturday: Cloudy with rain at times. High: 45, Low: 32

Sunday: Cloudy with light snow. High: 35, Low: 10

Monday: Mostly cloudy with flurries. High: 21, Low: 11

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and cold. High: 25, Low: 22

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with light snow. High: 27, Low: 20

Thursday: Sunny and dry. High: 29, Low: 26

Friday: Mostly cloudy with flurries. High: 28, Low: 21

(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
