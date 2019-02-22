Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, rainy Saturday

Cloudy Saturday with periods of rain, heavier in the evening. Highs in the mid-40s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Cloudy with rain at times. High: 45, Low: 32: Cloudy with light snow. High: 35, Low: 10: Mostly cloudy with flurries. High: 21, Low: 11: Mostly sunny and cold. High: 25, Low: 22: Mostly cloudy with light snow. High: 27, Low: 20: Sunny and dry. High: 29, Low: 26: Mostly cloudy with flurries. High: 28, Low: 21