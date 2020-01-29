Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, scattered flurries Wednesday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cloudy skies, scattered flurries Wednesday night. Lows in the mid-20s.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, dry. High: 35, Low: 29
Friday: Cloudy, still gray. High: 36, Low: 30
Saturday: Cloudy with snow/rain showers. High: 38, Low: 29
Sunday: Sunny and mild. High: 47, Low: 38
Monday: Mostly sunny and mild with rain late. High: 48, Low: 32
Tuesday: Cloudy with rain turning to snow. High: 34, Low: 19
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with flurries. High: 27, Low: 12
