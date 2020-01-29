Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, scattered flurries Wednesday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cloudy skies, scattered flurries Wednesday night. Lows in the mid-20s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, dry. High: 35, Low: 29

Friday: Cloudy, still gray. High: 36, Low: 30

Saturday: Cloudy with snow/rain showers. High: 38, Low: 29

Sunday: Sunny and mild. High: 47, Low: 38

Monday: Mostly sunny and mild with rain late. High: 48, Low: 32

Tuesday: Cloudy with rain turning to snow. High: 34, Low: 19

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with flurries. High: 27, Low: 12



