Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, scattered showers Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cloudy, cool Sunday. Highs in the mid-60s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Sunday: Cloudy with spotty, light rain. High: 67, Low: 56

Monday: Warmer. High: 77, Low: 66

Tuesday: Warm with brief storms. High: 87, Low: 69

Wednesday: Stray storms. High: 88, Low: 72

Thursday: Hot. High: 90, Low: 70

Friday: Mostly cloudy, showers early. High: 81, Low: 59

Saturday: Partly sunny, low humidity. High: 79, Low: 64



Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
