Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, scattered snow showers

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cloudy overnight with scattered snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Friday: Cloudy, scattered light snow. High: 36, Low: 30

Saturday: Cloudy with snow/rain showers. High: 37, Low: 32

Sunday: Sunny and mild. High: 50, Low: 38

Monday: Mostly sunny and mild with rain late. High: 46, Low: 34

Tuesday: Cloudy with rain turning to snow. High: 35, Low: 22

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with snow showers. High: 28, Low: 18

Thursday: Cold. High: 27, Low: 16



Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
