Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, slightly warmer Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cloudy, slightly warmer Monday. Highs in the lower 80s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Monday: Cloudy, slightly warmer. High: 81, Low: 66

Tuesday: Hot with strong storms possible. High: 86, Low: 60

Wednesday: Much cooler. High: 70, Low: 54

Thursday: Mild. High: 73, Low: 57

Friday: Mild, nice. High: 76, Low: 60

Saturday: Brief showers. High: 73, Low: 57

Sunday: Quite cool. High: 67, Low: 55



Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
