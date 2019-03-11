Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy start, then sunny on Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cloudy early and becoming sunny in the afternoon Monday. Highs in the low 40s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Cloudy start, then becoming sunny. High: 40, Low: 20: Mild. High: 49, Low: 40: Warm, windy with rain showers. High: 56, Low: 52: Warm, windy with scattered showers. High: 62, Low: 40: Cold with flurries.. High: 37, Low: 27: Dry and chilly. High: 39, Low: 24:Sunny. High: 44, Low: 27