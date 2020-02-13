CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chilly and cloudy to start Wednesday with some afternoon sun. Highs reaching 50.
Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Wednesday: Cloudy start with afternoon sun. Cooler by the lake. High: 50, Low: 36
Thursday: Mostly sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 60, Low: 43
Friday: Mostly sunny, mild, nice. High: 66, Low: 45
Saturday: Cloudy with rain developing. High: 52, Low: 40
Sunday: Partly sunny, clearing. High: 57, Low: 43
Monday: Showers, still mild. High: 62, Low: 51
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, isolated showers. High: 68, Low: 55
Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone
Get the free AccuWeather app for Android
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy start Wednesday with some afternoon sun
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News