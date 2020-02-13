Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy start Wednesday with some afternoon sun

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chilly and cloudy to start Wednesday with some afternoon sun. Highs reaching 50.

Wednesday: Cloudy start with afternoon sun. Cooler by the lake. High: 50, Low: 36

Thursday: Mostly sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 60, Low: 43

Friday: Mostly sunny, mild, nice. High: 66, Low: 45

Saturday: Cloudy with rain developing. High: 52, Low: 40

Sunday: Partly sunny, clearing. High: 57, Low: 43

Monday: Showers, still mild. High: 62, Low: 51

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, isolated showers. High: 68, Low: 55



