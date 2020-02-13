Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy start with afternoon sun Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cloudy in the morning with sunshine in the afternoon. Highs around 50.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
EMBED More News Videos

Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 AccuWeather Team.



Tuesday: Morning clouds, afternoon sun. High: 51, Low: 36

Wednesday: Showers late. High: 47, Low: 43

Thursday: Warm with rain, storms likely. High: 62, Low: 37

Friday: Windy and chilly. High: 45, Low: 24

Saturday: Sunny, colder. High: 36, Low: 26

Sunday: Sunny and chilly. High: 42, Low: 30

Monday: Sunny and warmer. High: 48, Low: 33



Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pritzker bans gatherings of 50 or more
What to know about Illinois' 105 COVID-19 cases
Illinois bars, dine-in restaurants close to limit COVID-19 spread
2 shot on inbound Dan Ryan at 79th Street, police say
US tells older people to stay home, all ages to avoid crowds
All Illinois schools close for 2 weeks
Source: Jimmy Graham goes to Chicago for 2 years, $16M
Show More
Coronavirus school closings, event cancellations amid COVID-19 outbreak
Things you didn't know about St. Patrick
Chicago area doctors, nurses concerned by COVID-19 response
Meet the Candidates in Illinois' primary election
Vote 2020: Election Info for Illinois Voting
More TOP STORIES News