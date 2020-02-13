Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy Sunday with evening wintry mix

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cloudy Sunday, with a wintry mix starting by 4 p.m. Highs in the low 40s.

Sunday: Evening snow with some mix. High: 41, Low: 28

Monday: Cloudy, not as cold. High: 48, Low: 31

Tuesday: Rain at night. High: 51, Low: 32

Wednesday: Clearing, colder by the lake. High: 58, Low: 42

Thursday: Stray showers. High: 49, Low: 32

Friday: Evening rain. High: 49, Low: 42

Saturday: Morning rain. High: 59, Low: 37



