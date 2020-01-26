Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cloudy Sunday. Highs in the mid 30s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Sunday: Cloudy. High: 34, Low: 27

Monday: Cloudy. High: 36, Low: 28

Tuesday: A few flurries. High: 35, Low: 28

Wednesday: Cloudy. High: 36, Low: 27

Thursday: Partly cloudy, quiet. High: 37, Low: 29

Friday: Scattered snow showers. High: 35, Low: 28

Saturday: Cloudy, but clearing with peaks of sun. High: 38, Low: 27



