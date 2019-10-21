Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, temperatures rising late Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Clouds increase as temperatures rise late Sunday evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Monday: Showers and storms. High: 65, Low: 48

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, windy and chilly. High: 53, Low: 38

Wednesday: Sunny with evening showers. High: 59, Low: 46

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, chilly, rainy. High: 55, Low: 36

Friday: Chilly, dry. High: 49, Low: 32

Saturday: Morning frost. High: 52, Low: 44

Sunday: Rain early. High: 56, Low: 42



