Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, windy Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cloudy and windy Friday. Highs in the upper-30s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
EMBED More News Videos

Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the AccuWeather Team.



Friday: Cloudy and windy. High: 39, Low: 26

Saturday: Sunny and nice. High: 54, Low: 39

Sunday: Some clouds, mild and windy. High: 62, Low: 50

Monday: Rainy. High: 55, Low: 34

Tuesday: Cloudy and cooler. High: 48, Low: 32

Wednesday: Chance of rain. High: 49, Low: 29

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers. High: 44, Low: 27




Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
5th COVID-19 case confirmed in Ill.
How COVID-19 could hurt hourly workers without sick time
Family still has no answers as to how Latashia Nevitt died
Former Republican lawmaker Aaron Schock comes out as gay
Map of new coronavirus cases around the United States, world
William Helm indicted in federal court
New movie 'Burden' screened at AMC River East
Show More
Don't use Tito's vodka for hand sanitizer
Illinois Republicans: Don't vote for neo-Nazi on 3rd District ticket
Art Van closing all stores, liquidation sales begin Friday
Lozano Library in works of expansion
Man charged in fatal West Town bar stabbing held without bail: judge
More TOP STORIES News