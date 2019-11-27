Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, windy overnight

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly to mostly cloudy with very strong winds subsiding overnight. Lows in the lower 30s.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy and chilly. High: 39, Low: 34
Friday: Scattered rain late. High: 40, Low: 35
Saturday: Windy, rainy at times. High: 44, Low: 40
Sunday: Scattered rain to potential snow showers. High: 42, Low: 29
Monday: Mostly clear, lake effect snow possible in NW Indiana. High: 37, Low: 26
Tuesday: Mostly clear and quiet. High: 39, Low: 23
Wednesday: Chilly. High: 40, Low: 28
