Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, windy Saturday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Still windy Saturday night, with clouds increasing. Lows in the mid 40s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with stray showers. Cooler by the lake. High: 58, Low: 32

Monday: Sunny, rain at night. High: 60, Low: 37

Tuesday: Sunny, mild and quiet. High: 49, Low: 34

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and mild. High: 69, Low: 50

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with few showers. High: 67, Low: 50

Friday: Mostly cloudy, showers at times. High: 60, Low: 39

Saturday: Some clouds, cooler by the lake. High: 54, Low: 33



