Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, windy with early showers on Election Day

CHICAGO (WLS) --Mostly cloudy and windy on Election Day with showers early. Highs in the upper 40s.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.
Tuesday: Windy with lingering morning rain. High: 49, Low: 32
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and chilly. High: 43, Low: 28
Thursday: Mostly sunny and dry with light snow at night. High: 41, Low: 28
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. High: 37, Low: 22
Saturday: Mostly cloudy and cold. High: 35, Low: 26
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with flurries. High: 38, Low: 25
Monday: Mostly cloudy and cold. High: 35, Low: 25
