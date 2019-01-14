Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, Winter Weather Advisory until 9 AM Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) --Overnight freezing drizzle could cause ice glaze in some areas Tuesday morning. Winter Weather Advisory until 9 a.m. Highs in the low 30s.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.
Tuesday: Freezing drizzle early and cloudy. High: 34, Low: 27
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. High: 32, Low: 22
Thursday: Cloudy with snow to the south. High: 33, Low: 23
Friday: Mostly cloudy with snow late. High: 28, Low: 22
Saturday: Very cold with sticking snow. High: 26, Low: 9
Sunday: Windy, mostly cloudy with lake effect snow. High: 15, Low: 7
Monday: Sunny and cold. High: 20, Low: 8
Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone
Get the free AccuWeather app for Android
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.
Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. High: 32, Low: 25
Tuesday: Freezing drizzle. High: 34, Low: 27
Wednesday: Chilly. High: 31, Low: 19
Thursday: Flurries. High: 33, Low: 25
Friday: Mostly cloudy with snow late. High: 31, Low: 20
Saturday: Very cold and snow possible. High: 22, Low: 9
Sunday: Arctic air. High: 15, Low: 5
Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone
Get the free AccuWeather app for Android
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.