Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, Winter Weather Advisory until 9 AM Tuesday

The latest seven day forecast from our ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Overnight freezing drizzle could cause ice glaze in some areas Tuesday morning. Winter Weather Advisory until 9 a.m. Highs in the low 30s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Tuesday: Freezing drizzle early and cloudy. High: 34, Low: 27

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. High: 32, Low: 22

Thursday: Cloudy with snow to the south. High: 33, Low: 23

Friday: Mostly cloudy with snow late. High: 28, Low: 22

Saturday: Very cold with sticking snow. High: 26, Low: 9

Sunday: Windy, mostly cloudy with lake effect snow. High: 15, Low: 7

Monday: Sunny and cold. High: 20, Low: 8

