Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy with a few showers Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Clouds increasing with a few light showers possible Tuesday. Highs in the low 70s.
Wednesday: Cloudy with a few showers. High: 72, Low: 54
Thursday: Showers early then clearing. High: 71, Low: 51
Friday: Cloudy but warm, showers by evening. High: 77, Low: 64
Saturday: Cloudy with hit-or-miss storms. High: 85, Low: 68
Sunday Cloudy, humid with a few showers and storms. High: 83, Low: 65
Monday: Mostly sunny but morning showers. High: 79, Low: 62
Tuesday: Warm and mainly dry. High: 82, Low: 64
