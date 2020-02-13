Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy with afternoon rain Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cloudy, with rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Monday: Cloudy with scattered rain but milder temps. High: 40, Low: 31

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, slightly cooler. High: 37, Low: 15

Wednesday: Sunny and cold. High: 29, Low: 5

Thursday: Sunny and cold. High: 25, Low: 11

Friday: Sunny and warming up. High: 38, Low: 26

Saturday: Mild, still dry. High: 46, Low: 29

Sunday: Mild, warm temperatures by the lake. High: 50, Low: 29



