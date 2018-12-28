WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy with drizzle and flurries Friday

Quick weather update from the ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Cloudy with drizzle and flurries Friday. Highs reaching 40.

Friday: Cloudy with drizzles and flurries. High: 40, Low: 25

Saturday: Partly cloudy and chilly with snow possible in NW Indiana. High: 31, Low: 24

Sunday: Mostly sunny and cool. High: 37, Low: 31

Monday: Rain/snow mix for areas south of the city. High: 40, Low: 27
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and cold with snow possible. High: 27, Low: 12

Wednesday: Sunny and cold. High: 23, Low: 14

Thursday: Mostly sunny and chilly. High: 32, Low: 27

