Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy with evening rain Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cloudy with evening rain Thursday. Highs in the low 50s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Thursday: PM rain. High: 50, Low: 39

Friday: Showers. High: 47, Low: 44

Saturday: Showers and storms. High: 62, Low: 36

Sunday: Wintry mix early. High: 52, Low: 30

Monday: Warmer. High: 53, Low: 39

Tuesday: Nice. High: 56, Low: 40

Wednesday: Colder. High: 43, Low: 37



Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
