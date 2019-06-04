Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy with evening showers Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cloudy with slight risk for scattered strong storms Tuesday evening. Highs in the 80s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Tuesday: Warmer with brief showers; storms overnight. High: 80, Low: 65

Wednesday: Isolated rain possible, cooler by the lake. High: 83, Low: 62

Thursday: Sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 72, Low: 56

Friday: Sunny and mild, cooler by the lake. High: 74, Low: 59

Saturday: Partly cloudy with showers late in the day. High: 75, Low: 62

Sunday Showers and storms. High: 74, Low: 62

Monday: Mostly sunny and nice. High: 78, Low: 59


More TOP STORIES News