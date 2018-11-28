WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy with flurries, drizzle Thursday morning

EMBED </>More Videos

The latest seven day forecast from our ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Cloudy with early morning flurries and a possible drizzle Thursday morning. Highs in the mid-30s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Thursday: Flurries and drizzle early. High: 35, Low: 30

Friday: Cloudy. High: 39, Low: 34

Saturday: Rainy. High: 46, Low: 38

Sunday: Rain changing to snow. High: 42, Low: 31

Monday: Cloudy. High: 35, Low: 27

Tuesday: Chance of snow. High: 29, Low: 22

Wednesday: Cold. High: 28, Low: 19

Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecast
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Chicago Weather: Downtown sidewalks near skyscrapers closed due to falling ice
Chicago Weather: Thousands remain without power after snowstorm hits Chicago area
After snowstorm, temps to drop to single digits in some Chicago suburbs
Kids fly down Lisle sledding hill
More Weather
Top Stories
East Chicago student stabbed with box cutter, classmate charged
CPD Supt. Johnson: Heroic actions saved lives in Mercy Hospital shooting
Southwest gate agent mocks 5-year-old girl's name
Chicago Archdiocese announces more school and parish closings, consolidations
Hammond police shoot 15-year-old in head following chase
Car with 3-year-old inside stolen in West Town, police say
Family of inmate who died in Illinois prison demands answers
Dunkin' warns customers of data breach
Show More
Chicago Archdiocese adds 10 names to list of clergy with substantiated child abuse claims
Leukemia patient expecting twins finds perfect donor match
CPD officer testifies against 3 cops accused of cover-up in Laquan McDonald shooting
Braidwood teen sexually assaulted during football hazing ritual, parents say
More News