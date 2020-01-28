Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy with flurries, patchy freezing drizzle

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cloudy with flurries, patchy freezing drizzle Tuesday night. Lows in the upper-20s.
Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Wednesday: Cloudy with flurries. High: 34, Low: 24

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, periods of sun. High: 35, Low: 27

Friday: Cloudy, and gray. High: 37, Low: 31

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, light wintry mix. High: 38, Low: 28

Sunday: Mostly sunny, mild. High: 47, Low: 38

Monday: Mostly sunny and mild with rain late. High: 51, Low: 36

Tuesday: Cloudy with rain turning to snow. High: 36, Low: 22



Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Baby shot in head in Uptown as parents fought over gun: police
Couple busted with more than $4M worth of meth during traffic stop
All 9 bodies recovered from Kobe Bryant helicopter crash
Chicago museum free days for Illinois residents in February
Illinois General Assembly to tackle ethics reform in new legislative session
Boy allegedly stabbed 5-year-old sister while shouting 'die die'
7.7 earthquake strikes between Cuba and Jamaica
Show More
3 dead after small plane crashes behind home near Springfield airport: sheriff
VIDEO: High-speed chase ends after car flips on busy Fla. highway
Murder suspect Fotis Dulos critical after suicide attempt
GOP doesn't have votes to block Bolton, McConnell concedes
Who is 49ers quarterback Jimmy G and what is his connection to Chicago?
More TOP STORIES News