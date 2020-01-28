Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy with flurries, patchy freezing drizzle

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cloudy with flurries, patchy freezing drizzle Tuesday night. Lows in the upper-20s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Cloudy with flurries. High: 34, Low: 24: Mostly cloudy, periods of sun. High: 35, Low: 27: Cloudy, and gray. High: 37, Low: 31: Mostly cloudy, light wintry mix. High: 38, Low: 28: Mostly sunny, mild. High: 47, Low: 38: Mostly sunny and mild with rain late. High: 51, Low: 36: Cloudy with rain turning to snow. High: 36, Low: 22